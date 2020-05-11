Muscogee County School Board discusses several COVID-19 related items including Spending Resolution

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board tackled several COVID-19 related issues during Monday night’s virtual work session.
This included a COVID-19 Spending Resolution that district officials said is needed to continue funding operations despite not adopting a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said they are lacking information they need to be able to build a budget resulting from the state legislature not meeting on a regular schedule until June. The school board is expected to vote on this next Monday.
“Allow us to continue operations for the month of July. There is a beginning and end date that we would ask for for us to be able to this, for us, like I said, to be able to spend for operations in hopes of getting information. We can then build the budget and present to you at our earliest opportunity," Lewis said.
The board also talked about a resolution that would temporarily modify board policy in the midst of a flurry of waivers from both the federal and state government due to the pandemic.
“Allows for us to amend board policy to allow the board and the superintendent to coincide or to match up to the state’s exceptions that have been currently granted because of the pandemic," said Michael Edmonson of District 2.
Lewis said they are continuing to serve meals three times a week. He said they will discontinue this the last week of May because they have to get ready for summer feeding, which starts June 1.
“We’re going to be working with our community partners to see if we can get somebody to fill that void for that one week," Lewis explained.
They also briefly talked about an online registration system. Lewis said this has been in the works, but they are expediting the process to move it forward now in light of not wanting to do in-person registration because of COVID-19.
The board also had a lengthy discussion about the proposed Midland Tax Allocation District (TAD). Funding an educational facility in Flat Rock Park as part of this TAD is a main concern for several board members. They’ll revisit the proposed Midland TAD next Monday.
