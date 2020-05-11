Smiths Station High School puts up signs to honor graduating seniors

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Schools all over the nation are trying to find different ways to celebrate seniors, especially with graduation ceremonies canceled or postponed.
Smiths Station High School put up 450 signs to honor their seniors. The school’s principal said their amazing teachers and staff came up with the idea and put all the signs out by the road.
Seniors have been excited about the signs and have been taking pictures with them.
"Our hearts have really been breaking for these seniors that really deserve all of the memories,” said Principal Brad Cook. “So, what we want to do is bring back something that they will be like, we might not have had a traditional graduation, but we had the best graduation ever.’"
"Even though we've lost a core memory in our lives, there's hope they can recognize us in a way we can remember, and this is pretty memorable,” said Smiths Station High senior Aaron Bolin. “A pretty good thing we can tell the family, down the line."
Cook said graduation plans will be announced in the next few days.
