Summer-Like Heat in Store Later This Week

Expect another cool morning for Tuesday with lows down in the 40s, but we’ll be back near 80 again tomorrow afternoon, and we flip the switch to a much warmer than average pattern by mid-week. A strong ridge of high pressure building over the Southeast will push temperatures to the mid-upper 80s for the end of the work week, and into the 90s this weekend and potentially into next week. This ridge of high pressure will also keep any rain chances out of the forecast. If this dry pattern persists into next week, we’ll have to keep an eye out for any developing drought conditions. In the meantime, expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday and beyond, and turning a little more humid for the latter half of this week.