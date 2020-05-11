Urban League summer youth job training program to see changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the school year wraps up and students begin summer break, the summer jobs opportunities will likely be different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive director of the Urban League of Greater Columbus, Susan Cooper, said their summer job training program will look different this year as they are still in the planning stages.
Cooper said their STEM job training program will play a big role in their Youth Empowerment Summer Jobs and Career Path Training Program.
"We're going to focus on technology, virtual training, online training, and teaching the youth how to work remotely in today's COVID-19 environment," said Cooper.
Cooper said their summer job training program usually starts June 1 and lasts six weeks. She said the program may have to start later this summer and may have to be shortened. Cooper said the Urban League is also looking for more employers to help sponsor the program.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.