Chambers. Co pastors discuss not reopening their churches

CHAMBERS COUNTY., Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s changes to the Safer at Home order now allow churches to meet in person in groups of more than 10.
But for hard-hit Chambers County, some pastors said there are very personal reasons why they’re still not going to worship in person.
The pews will remain empty for Pastor Douglas Jones Jr.'s two churches in Chambers County.
In addition to multiple members who contracted COVID-19 and recovered, his congregation lost two women due to the virus.
“It’s very difficult,” he said. “Plus, they were sisters as well. So, it’s very difficult. It’s very hard. They were faithful members. Sometimes when I talk about it, I get choked up.”
Church services are now allowed under Alabama’s expanded Safer at Home order, but Jones said it will be at least June before they have in-person services.
“I don’t want to do anything too quick, too fast,” he said. “I want to make sure I keep the people who God entrusted me with safe.”
Chambers County has been hit hard by COVID-19. Numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health show, for much of the pandemic, the county had more deaths and more cases per capita than the rest of Alabama.
Dr. Frederick James of Pilgrim Baptist Church said those numbers, losing two members to the virus, and the fact that hospital officials believe several people in East Alabama contracted COVID-19 at church, is keeping the doors to his sanctuary closed for another month or more.
“When you’ve been through something traumatic, I think it’s foolish to act like it didn’t happen,” he said. “If it didn’t start in churches, it caught like fire in churches. And as a pastor, it’s hard for me to admit that because I love the church. But we have to deal with the truth and we have to respond accordingly.”
Pastor Ronnie Jordan of First Baptist Church of Lanett said he’s taking the age and health of his congregation into consideration and taking his time to prepare the church to reopen hopefully in June.
“I feel it’s my responsibility to take care of the people God has entrusted in my care, not only spiritually but physically,” he said.
Despite not opening up for in-person services, these pastors said they’re already working on getting their sanctuaries cleaned and prepped and creating policies to keep their congregations safe for when members eventually come back inside.
