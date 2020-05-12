Columbus Public Works to resume recycling June 1

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Public Works will resume recycling June 1.
For those who want to recycle earlier, the city has established four drop off points in Columbus where people can bring their pre-separated recyclables.
Public Works is not caught up and back on schedule with collecting yard waste after a brief delay caused by COVID-19.
See drop off sites below:
- Georgia Welcome Center on Williams Road
- Cooper Creek Park on Milgen Road
- 7175 Sacerdote Lane
- Victory Drive site (across from Carl Gregory, behind the Summit)
