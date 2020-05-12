Dilapidated LaGrange homes to be renovated, workforce training center developed with new $2M grant

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A $2,000,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Community will see seven dilapidated homes in LaGrange renovated a new workforce training center developed.
The City of LaGrange is the first recipient of the new Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Innovative Grant Program.
The CDBG grant program focuses on communities taking on projects that will make long-term and sustainable transformational changes.
The grant will allow the city to acquire and renovate seven properties in the Whitesville Road Corridor into rental properties.
The funds will also purchase a commercial property that will serve as a Workforce Development Training Center that will allow community members to work alongside professionals in a desired field. Industries involved in this training center include carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC installation and repair.
The project is expected to positively impact the lives of more than 130 LaGrange residents.
LaGrange’s grant application was rated higher than all other proposed projects throughout the state.
