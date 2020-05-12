Former NBA all-star named Alabama State men’s basketball coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State has made a splash hire for its new men's basketball coach, naming former NBA Champion Mo Williams its head coach.
Williams comes to ASU after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Cal State Northridge.
Williams played 13 seasons in the NBA. He finished with a career average of 13.2 points per game.
He played with seven different NBA teams.
He won an NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, his final season in the NBA.
The Jackson, Miss., native played collegiately at the University of Alabama from 2001-2003. He was the SEC Freshman of the year in 2002.
Williams was drafted by the Utah Jazz in the second round of the 2003 NBA Draft.
He takes over a Hornet program that was led by Lewis Jackson for the last 15 seasons. Jackson resigned as the ASU head coach in late March.
Williams will be officially introduced during a virtual press conference next week.
