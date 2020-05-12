Ga. drivers who received license during pandemic must take road test, per executive order

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Tuesday afternoon, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that restaurants will be able to serve more customers for dine-in services based on the square feet of the building.
Child care facilities can increase the number of people in a classroom to 20 as long they maintain the staff to child ratio set by the state. Both of these are effective Thursday.
Kemp also issued a new executive order reinstating road tests for Georgians in order to get their license following his April 23 order waiving road tests. This is effective as of Tuesday.
“I think there was a misunderstanding," said Al Barber, president of the Georgia Driving School Association and owner of Barber’s Driving School in Columbus. “It was never intended by the governor for anyone to maintain their license without at some point taking a road test. And I believe today’s order clarifies that.”
Barber estimates that about 70,000 Georgians got their driver’s license in the past few weeks without taking a road test. Now, those drivers have until September 30 to take the road test. This is on top of the 5,400 driving tests Barber said the Department of Driver Services averages a week.
Barber said his driving school is one of about 30 with third-party driving examiners throughout the state.
“We are hoping and anticipating that the schools will help with that clean-up and the back log. and we’ve made that proposal to the governor and we feel like that will probably happen pretty soon," Barber explained.
Barber said it’s important to remember that the Department of Drivers Services (DDS) is facing challenges similar to other businesses.
“DDS has employees who are like all employees who have fear of getting in the car close-up. It’s in violation of the six foot distancing,” Barber said.
DDS will have the capability to administer road tests by remote means. Barber thinks will involve headsets.
Also, as part of the governor’s announcement Tuesday, bars, nightclubs, and live performance venues must remain closed until May 31.
“I know this extension is difficult for many Georgia business owners in communities that have music venues. However, we believe that waiting a little bit longer will enhance health outcomes and give folks the opportunity to prepare for safe reopening in the near future," Kemp said.
Other updates from the Georgia governor include summer day camps being allowed in the state Thursday and an extension of the shelter in place order for the medically fragile to June 12.
