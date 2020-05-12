Gov. Kemp extends closure of nightclubs, live performance venues to end of May

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the COVID-19 virus during a news conference at the Georgia state Capitol on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson/AP)
By WTOC Staff | May 12, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 7:01 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Gov. Brian Kemp and other top state officials held a news conference on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The governor pushed back the date for bars and nightclubs reopening to May 31.

Summer day camps will be allowed to open starting Thursday, May 14 if they meet a list of 32 criteria. All overnight camping or “sleepaway” camps will remain closed.

The governor’s office has not released the 32 criteria for summer camps yet.

Some state operations will begin reopening their offices and services on May 18.

