Government buildings to reopen in Columbus May 18

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Government buildings in Columbus are scheduled to reopen soon.
Most City employees, currently working from home, will report back to the office next Monday, May 18.
But there are other entities of the parks and recreation departments that will remain closed.
The government center, the Annex, and trade center may be reopening Monday, but for families and kids cooped up in quarantine for the last month, they want to know when recreational facilities will reopen.
Seven-year-old Allie Koenig said it is hard not to be able to play on the playground like she used to do prior to the pandemic.
“It’s very hard trying to find something to do and not catch the coronavirus,” she said
The short answer is; you’ll have to wait until June 12 to see if and when pools and playgrounds will reopen. Columbus resident and the single mom of three girls, Paula Romano, said she isn’t too happy about not having a recreational outlet for her children.
“They could at least open the parks up so the kids have something to do other then being stuck in the house in front of the TV all day," said Romano. "That would be wonderful.”
The Columbus Civic Center and ice rink will open Monday, but only the administrative office. Council members said they will have to wait until a later date to determine when they can open to the public.
But for those government facilities that will be opening back up Monday, there will be a new policy in place, according to City Manager Isaiah Hugley.
“The COVID-19 Mask Wearing Policy will require the employees to wear masks when face-to-face with other employees and/or any citizens who come in to conduct business,” Hugley said.
