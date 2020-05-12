Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the planning tells The Associated Press that the World Baseball Classic will be postponed from 2021 to 2023 because of the new coronavirus. The decision must be approved by the WBC board of directors, which is expected. The fifth edition of the tournament was scheduled for next March in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami. The decision to postpone was first reported by ESPN Deportes.
UNDATED (AP) — The marketing agent who has sued NBA rookie Zion Williamson wants the former Duke star to answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in Florida, accusing Williamson and his current agency of breach of contract. Williamson had already filed a lawsuit in North Carolina to terminate a contract with Prime Sports. Last week Ford’s attorneys submitted questions in the Florida lawsuit. The list includes whether Williamson's family sought or accepted improper benefits to sign with Duke. Those filings offer no evidence of wrongdoing.
MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Tua Tagovailoa has signed a $30.275 million, four-year guaranteed contract with the Miami Dolphins. The person says the contract includes a $19.6 million signing bonus. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins haven’t announced it. Last month the Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the draft. They’re optimistic he’ll fully recover from a hip injury that ended his Alabama career in mid-November and hoping he’ll become a franchise quarterback. Tagovailoa says doctors have indicated he’s on schedule for a return in 2020.