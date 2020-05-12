Law enforcement in East Ala. talks National Police Week amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - This week marks National Police Week across the United States. It’s an opportunity to show appreciation for the men and women in law enforcement who keep the community safe everyday.
According to officials with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement have had to adapt in the midst of coronavirus.
Law enforcement officers are exposed to the public everyday and now, their jobs have an additional risk with the pandemic. They said they’ve had to balance their personal safety and the safety of the department while still serving the community.
According to officials with National Police Week, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962 designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as National Police Week.
