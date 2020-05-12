McKissic ready for new challenge with Redskins

“There's multiple guys that can do what I do,” McKissic said. “It's a real big group and a lot of talented guys – Adrian Peterson, a couple more great athletes in there – but the main thing for me is just to be focused and to be able to execute the plan, what they've got for me, and try to do it at my best ability.” Being with a new organization is always about adapting to new ways. But this time around, It's even more challenging with the COVID shutdown of NFL training facilites. McKissic is working with former West Virginia Mountaineers strength coach Chasen Perry at Impact Performance in Columbus to get ready. “To not be able to be there right now and show what I can do is tough,” said McKissic, “but Chason's been putting workouts together for me. We've been doing skill work, we've been lifting, getting stronger, still trying to get faster. But I'm thinking I'm not missing a beat right now. I'm doing pretty well.”