ONE YEAR LATER: Fmr. Columbus cop yet to stand trial for paramedic girlfriend’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The murder of a beloved Columbus paramedic remains unsolved and her alleged police officer boyfriend, who was married, sits behind bars awaiting his day in court, one year after her death.
Talley, who had been with CPD since 2002, was found just hours after Levinsohn’s murder when he was involved in a traffic accident in Harris County.
After his release from the hospital due to injuries sustained in that crash that left him in critical condition, Talley was placed on suicide watch in the Muscogee County Jail on charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of office and violation of oath.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that because Talley was not on duty at the time of the shooting, the incident would not be considered an officer-involved shooting and therefore CPD would have jurisdiction to investigate.
CPD’s investigation determined that Levinsohn’s death stemmed from a domestic dispute in which she was shot in the back of the head.
In November of 2019, Talley was indicted by a grand jury and given a $1,000,000 bond, which his attorney said he could not afford and would therefore remain in jail until his trial.
Jennifer Curry, Talley’s defense attorney, filed a motion in December to move the murder trial outside of Muscogee County due to concerns over being able to select an impartial jury. Judge Gil McBride denied that motion for now, stating at the time that it was too soon to consider jurors.
Friends say the 44-year-old loved to travel and was incredible with her patients and in life.
“Very outgoing, very humble, very loving and committed," said Jim Wheeler, a former co-worker and friend of Levinsohn’s. "Kelly never judged. She was always there with a loving smile. [She had] a very, very kind way about her that made everybody gravitate towards her.”
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan even marked how close of a relationship he had with Levinsohn by calling her a part of his family.
Judge McBride stated in December that his goal was to try this case in early 2020. It is unclear if judicial restrictions across the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic have slowed that process, but no date has been set for the trial.
