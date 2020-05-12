Scouting at Home, online programs available to all youth

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local Boy Scouts of America made “Scouting at Home” programs available online to all youth in grades K-5.
The Chattahoochee Council, Boy Scouts of America has continued producing and delivering Scouting program ideas for families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scouts have developed a series of virtual programs, like camping at home, where Scouts and their families camp in their backyard and participate in virtual campfires.
As an organization, the Chattahoochee Council, Boy Scouts have opened their online programs to all youth in the community, from kindergarten to fifth grade, which gives all youth an opportunity to see what the Scouting program is about.
“Today’s youth needs a program like Scouting more than ever before,” said Juan Osorio, Scout Executive and CEO of the Chattahoochee Council Boy Scouts. “In a time of change, Scouting’s values of character, citizenship and leadership are essential.”
To learn more, visit the Scouting at Home website.
