SPLOST vote in Columbus delayed until 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus proposed a resolution to delay the intent to seek a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) referendum until November 2021.
The resolution was approved by city council members Tuesday morning.
Mayor Skip Henderson mentioned during the meeting that this is a postponement of the SPLOST and not a cancellation. He added that the SLPOST revenue will help to make some much needed repairs to the government center.
