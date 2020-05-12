Summer Heat Building In

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The switch to summertime when it comes to our weather is happening this week as we see highs climbing back into the mid 80s on Wednesday and mid to upper 80s as we end the week. Some of the normally warmer spots down to the south will see the 90 degree mark, and I think a lot of us will be there over the weekend and early next week. Look for a mix of clouds and sun through the rest of the week (with the most clouds on Wednesday and least amount of clouds on Thursday) with dry conditions in the forecast. We expect a slight chance at an afternoon shower or storm for this coming Sunday, Monday, and next Wednesday (10% coverage), with the best shot at getting wet on Tuesday with the rain and storm coverage at 20-30% in the afternoon and evening. Because of the summer-like pattern, these will be summer-like rain chances - many folks will stay dry, and these storms will only be of the ‘hit or miss’ variety.