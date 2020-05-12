Trading in the Cool Spring Weather for a Dose of Summer Heat

A strong ridge of high pressure will build across the U.S. from the Great Plains to the East Coast with temperatures soaring into summer-like territory with mid to upper 80s for the rest of the work week and 90s by the weekend. Rain chances still look slim to none with just a stray shower or storm possible beginning this weekend into early next week. Most of us will still be hurting for some rain drops and staying bone dry. Despite the lack of rain chances, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds each day. Rain chances look slightly better next week (20-30% coverage during the heat of the day), so with hot and humid conditions and some isolated storms, keeping the pattern around that looks much more reminiscent of the summer months. Still though, overall the weather looks to stay dry with more of us needing rain than not.