TRAFFIC ALERT: Miller Ave. in Auburn to close for construction

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A portion of Miller Ave. in Auburn in set to temporarily close for construction in the coming week.
Miller Ave. will be closed through College St. and Gay St. beginning Thursday, May 14.
Work will be done daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and is expected to be completed on Saturday, May 16.
The sidewalk along that portion of Miller Ave. will also be closed.
Driveways facing Miller Ave. will be available on S. Gay St.
Flaggers will direct traffic around the construction, but drivers should exercise caution and expect delays.
