Troup County to conduct partial reopening of parks and recreation facilities

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County will conduct a partial reopening of parks and recreation facilities on Monday, May 18.
This includes all county-owned parks and playgrounds, along with limited access to certain facilities.
The county is slowly reopening to ensure the safety of staff members, as well as the citizens of the community. Social distancing measures and reminders will remain in place at each facility.
The following facilities are included in the partial reopen of business on Monday:
· The Mike Daniel Recreation Center - Partial open to include fitness room and pickleball access. Not open for basketball or swimming. Limited hours of operation: Monday-Thursday from 7a.m.-7p.m., Friday from 7a.m.-5.p.m., and closed on Saturday and Sunday.
· Pyne Road Park - Permitted access to camping and boat ramp, currently accepting camping reservations to begin on May 18th.
· Ann & Doc McCluskey Tennis Complex - Partial open to include tennis courts; pro shop will be closed. Accepting reservations and encouraging call ahead services to (706) 884-1715. Limited hours of operation: Monday-Friday from 8a.m.-7p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8a.m.-3p.m.
· William J. Griggs Recreation Center - Partial open to include fitness room and recreation office access. Not open for basketball or swimming. Not taking event reservations until further notice. Limited hours of operation: Monday-Thursday from 9a.m.-6p.m., Friday from 9a.m.-5p.m., and closed on Saturday and Sunday.
· Hogansville Division Recreation Center - Partial open to include fitness room and recreation office access. Limited hours of operation: Monday-Friday from 8a.m.-4p.m., and closed on Saturday and Sunday.
· West Point Division Recreation Center - Partial open to include recreation office access. Limited hours of operation: Monday-Friday from 8a.m.-5p.m., and closed on Saturday and Sunday.
The following facilities remain temporarily closed until further notice:
· All Active Life Centers to include LaGrange, Hogansville, and West Point
· All splash pads/outdoor & indoor pools
All spring and summer recreation programs have been cancelled. Customers who have paid for a spring program have received full credit in their CivicRec account to apply toward a future purchase.
For questions, contact Troup County Parks and Recreation at 706-883-1670.
