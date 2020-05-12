U.S. Air Force salutes healthcare workers across Alabama with flyovers

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The U.S. Air Force performed flyovers across 10 cities throughout Alabama Tuesday to honor the front line heroes in the coronavirus pandemic.
One of those flyovers happened at East Alabama Medical Center. Two C-130 Hercules flew over the hospital at 2:30 p.m. This was the 908th Airlift Wing from Maxwell Base in Montgomery.
One resident at the hospital who witnessed the flyover said he appreciated the gesture for the front line workers.
"Usually, it's the other way around where we are paying well deserved respect to the military people,” Opelika resident Ernie Hughes. “Now, the guys from Maxwell base are going around the state to visit our healthcare workers. It’s a wonderful gesture."
The flyover comes one week after the Red Tails flew over the hospital.
