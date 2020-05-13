Beauregard High School seniors to walk across graduation stage in five ceremonies

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Seniors at Beauregard High Schools will get to cross the graduation stage like they always dreamed, but that dream is going to look just a bit different.
Instead of having one large commencement ceremony, the school will be holding five, one for each of the senior homerooms.
All five ceremonies will take place on Thursday, May 21 at Hornet Stadium. The first will take place at 9:00 a.m. and the final one at 3:00 p.m.
All graduating seniors will be given ten tickets to the ceremony.
Students on the field and families in the stands will adhere to social distancing guidelines.
School officials are asking families and students to leave the school property as soon as the graduation is over so they can prepare for the next one.
