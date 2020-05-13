Chatt. County High quadruplets reach milestone as 2020 graduates

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Becoming a high school graduate can take a lot of work throughout those four years not only from the student, but also from their family supporting them along the way.
Imagine multiplying that by four, which is the case for one local family as quadruplets are getting ready to graduate from Chattahoochee County High School.
Between the four Brackin quadruplets, they’ve played on numerous sports teams, participated in Junior ROTC and the drill team, and are members of honors societies.
Katlyn, Chloe, Brittany, and Joseph Brackin will soon be adjusting to life after high school. Unlike past senior classes, they have to do this during a pandemic.
“It’s scary,” Brittany said.
“I mean yeah, it’s definitely a big start. You’ve got to get prepared real good. I think we’ve got a pretty big family and everything so, I think we’re pretty trained to get ready for the real world," Joseph said.
The Brackin siblings will be the first quadruplets to graduate from Chattahoochee County High School. Seniors are graduating in groups with up to four guests per graduate.
“The saddest thing is not being able to graduate with my whole class, but at least I get to do it with my siblings," Brittany said.
“It’s like them limiting the amount of people we can bring, it kind of values the person that we brought," Joseph added.
While not being able to graduate with their class is a negative result of this pandemic for the siblings, Brittany said she was able to get a lot things finished for her career and work that she wouldn’t otherwise have been able to do.
Their plans after high school include becoming a forensic scientist, becoming a cosmetologist, joining the national guard and majoring in marine biology, and joining the marines as an army chaplain.
“Kind of difficult because we have done everything together basically, and we also have older siblings. So, we’ve always had another half to us to do everything with. So, it’s going to be kind of different going off on our own," Katlyn said.
The siblings said they’ve worked together throughout their four years of high school.
“As far as being multiples and all, stick together because it makes you a lot stronger and know that you always have someone’s back and they always have yours," Brittany said.
“It’s pretty cool, too, because we’re basically a team together," Joseph added.
The Brackin siblings are turning their tassels this Friday. The graduation will be taped and aired on the school system’s YouTube channel Friday, May 22, which is the original graduation date.
