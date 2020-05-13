City of Opelika aims to annex land

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - City of Opelika officials battled for months to keep a proposed quarry from coming to their area, now they’re working on legislation to make sure they never have to fight that fight again.
State Sen. Tom Whatley and state Rep. Debbie Wood sponsored legislative bills SB327 and HB468, which will annex 1,250 acres into the corporate limits of the City of Opelika. The bills passed the Senate and House on May 9.
“The Senate version passed, and the House last Saturday morning to annex about 1,250 acres into the city of Opelika,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.
The bill is now waiting on Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s approval, but if approved it will eliminate the possibility of County Road 168, just off U.S. 431 near Saugahatchee Lake, from ever being considered as a possible quarry site.
“The main goal is to protect the watershed," Fuller said. “Lake Saugahatchee and Opelika Utilities, has a state-of-the-art filter plant located on the shore of Lake Saugahatchee, and that’s our primary source of drinking water for Opelika. The city of Auburn can take 3 million gallons a day. The Beulah Water Authority gets 100 percent of their water from Opelika, and then we’re the backup supplier for all other water authorities in Lee County. Trucks from the quarry would have passed three of our local schools Morris Avenue, Jeter and Opelika High School as well as Southern Union State Community College.”
Fuller says this bill will be beneficial for more than just Opelika residents.
“It protects the Saugahatchee watershed and that impacts Opelika, Auburn Smiths Station, all of Lee County,” Fuller said. “Annexation of this land gives the city tools to address water quality issues. The annexed territory is located one mile from Grand National Golf Course, two miles from the Marriott Hotel and hundreds of homes, and one mile from Storybook Farms.”
If Ivey signs the bill, it will go into effect in three months.
