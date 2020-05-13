Columbus public pools may remain closed for the summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Public pools may not be an option in Columbus as it’s getting warm enough to go swimming.
All public pools are closed until June 12. A decision will be made at that time to determine whether to open pools and keep them closed for the summer.
Becky Glisson with the Columbus Parks and Recreation department said the reason behind the decision is not just due to COVID-19 precautions. She said its has more to do with not being able to hire people to man the pools.
"We typically employ high school and fresh college students for our outdoor pools,” said Glisson. “At this particular time, we have not received a lot of feedback that we will be able to retain any employees. Parents are mostly scared for children of this age to come back to work. Due to that, it is going to be impossible to staff the two outdoor pools. We are still trying to employ people, but due to that, and some health department regulations, and some different things, the outdoor pools may have to stay closed for this season.”
