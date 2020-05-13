Columbus public pools may remain closed for the summer

"We typically employ high school and fresh college students for our outdoor pools,” said Glisson. “At this particular time, we have not received a lot of feedback that we will be able to retain any employees. Parents are mostly scared for children of this age to come back to work. Due to that, it is going to be impossible to staff the two outdoor pools. We are still trying to employ people, but due to that, and some health department regulations, and some different things, the outdoor pools may have to stay closed for this season.”