Georgia daycares and summer camps open under executive order

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While some Georgia businesses are remaining closed because of coronavirus, the state is now allowing others to add even more customers, as announced in a new executive order.
Effective Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp is allowing the expansion of the number of people allowed in a single classroom or child care facility. This means day camps can resume and daycares can accept more children.
“We’re expecting to get to almost our capacity again, as long as we’re following the guideline set forth by the governor’s new order," said Cindy Colon, the assistant director of Puddle Jumpers Child Enrichment in Columbus. "So, we can have up to 200 persons per room and of course inside. Of that we will still follow our ratios.”
This means in Georgia, a single classroom or childcare facility can increase from 10 kids in a room to 20, as long as they follow the staff-to-children ratio set by the Department of Early Care and Learning. They also must conducting employee screening and sanitation.
Colon said the daycare will still use curbside pick up and drop off for children, and other precautions to ensure children are safe and healthy.
“We do miss our kids. We are trying to do everything that we can to help the parents that need to go back to work so our community can keep going strong. So we’re very happy,” Colon said.
The state of Georgia has worked closely with the Department of Public Health to create these guidelines, and will be considering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines when they are available.
