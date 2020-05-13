Hints of Summer in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday morning off to a pleasant start, but the warming trend kicks-off today and holds the promise of 90s by the weekend. In the meantime, highs will return to the other side of 80 degrees with some more clouds around as a disturbance passes through north Alabama and Georgia. But mornings won’t be nearly as cool in the days ahead with 60s the norm and mid-upper 80s through Friday. 90s look possible over the weekend and into early next week with rain chances still looking slim as the warm and dry pattern persists. With the passing disturbance moving through coupled with southeast winds in place, we could see a stray shower a few hours before sunset this evening, but most of us will still stay dry. A weak front moving through the Southeast next Monday could also bring some isolated showers and storms, but these will be more “hit-or-miss” in nature, akin to what we see during the afternoons and evenings in the summer months.