How COVID-19 pandemic impacts children’s mental health

“They don’t typically have the same symptoms of anxiety or depression as we do," he said. “It’s a lot of sleepiness, drowsiness, headache, apathy, poor eating, poor sleep. So, we are really focused on trying to get the kids structure their lives, or have the parents structure their lives for the kids. Make a set bed time, make a set wake up time, set a meal time. Don’t just try to free range everything because that leads to anxiety as well.”