Kemp issues new executive order amid COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what it means.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. (Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson/AP)
By WALB News Team | May 13, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 2:30 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a new executive order following a previous one in light of the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Peach State.

Kemp said at a Tuesday press briefing that the new order “(extends) several provisions, (clarifies) existing guidelines for certain businesses and (provides) guidance to other operators in our state.”

Here’s what the order means:

  • Live performance venues, bars and nightclubs will remain closed through May 31.
  • All Georgians must continue to follow social distancing.
  • Gatherings of more than 10 people are banned unless there is six feet of distance between each person. The ban applies to all non-critical infrastructure businesses, local governments, and organizations of all types, including social groups, informal get-togethers, and recreational sports, among others.
  • The shelter-in-place order for the medically-fragile and those 65 and older remains in effect until June 12.
  • Mandatory restrictions for sanitation and social distancing for businesses will remain in place.
  • The number of people allowed in a single classroom of a childcare facility from 10 to 20, as long as staff-to-children ratios by the Department of Early Care and Learning is maintained.
  • Childcare facilities must continue to adhere to 13 criteria to continue to operate.
  • Starting May 14, summer camps are allowed to operate if they meet 32 criteria. Overnight summer camps are barred.
  • Restaurants can expand operations if they choose to. Ten patrons per 300 square feet will be allowed. The party size per table can now be from six to 10.
  • There have been minor revisions to mandatory criteria for gyms and fitness centers.

Want to read the full order? Read it below:

