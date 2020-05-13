Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Orlando are looking for a man who pointed at handgun at a fellow shopper in the deli line at a grocery store. The incident happened Saturday evening at a Publix store. Police say the 73-year-old man was waiting in line when he noticed another customer glaring at him. He told investigators he asked the man if they knew each other. That's when the man drew the handgun and pointed it at the man's face. A police report says he told them man not to mess with him. The man fled and police are looking for him.