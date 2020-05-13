Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

The people who call Brunswick, Georgia, home say it’s not the monstrous place it might appear to be in the wake of the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery after a pursuit by two armed white men. Yes, it is a city where much of the black working population has struggled to find opportunities for advancement and where one black resident says he walks on tip toes to avoid racist insults. But it is also a city with a black mayor and one where many residents say black and white people have long worked together to solve thorny questions about racial equality peacefully. Brunswick residents are cautioning against assuming that Arbery’s slaying reflects something rotten in the coastal city’s culture.