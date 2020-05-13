Lawmakers to vote on new $3 trillion stimulus bill

“To be clear, Nancy Pelosi’s $3 trillion package is nothing more than a pork-filled, partisan pipe dream,” said Senator Loeffler. “The bill is yet another example of Democrats putting politics over the American people. The coronavirus pandemic requires a targeted response from Congress aimed squarely at the health and economic challenges this crisis poses to our country, not more political posturing. We need productive, bipartisan solutions to revive our economy and get Americans back to work as safely as possible. I will keep fighting to ensure our roadmap to recovery is focused on helping Georgians get back on their feet.”