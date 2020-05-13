Lawmakers to vote on new $3 trillion stimulus bill

By Samantha Serbin | May 13, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 5:54 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As lawmakers think about how they will vote on the new stimulus bill, it’s important to know what’s in it.

This new stimulus bill is the fifth coronavirus response legislation so far. This new document includes another round of checks for the public, hazard pay for essential workers, plus increases in unemployment and food stamp benefits.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a new stimulus package Tuesday upwards of $3 trillion to aid Americans during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

“We all know we must put more money in the pockets of the American people. This is not only necessary for their survival, but it is also a stimulus to the economy," Pelosi said.

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler took her response to Twitter, saying ‘That’s the sound of Americans’ livelihoods, careers & retirements crumbling while Nancy Pelosi wastes everyone’s time with this dead-on-arrival, 1,815-page, $3 trillion wish list.'

In a statement emailed to News Leader 9, Loeffler said:

“To be clear, Nancy Pelosi’s $3 trillion package is nothing more than a pork-filled, partisan pipe dream,” said Senator Loeffler. “The bill is yet another example of Democrats putting politics over the American people. The coronavirus pandemic requires a targeted response from Congress aimed squarely at the health and economic challenges this crisis poses to our country, not more political posturing. We need productive, bipartisan solutions to revive our economy and get Americans back to work as safely as possible. I will keep fighting to ensure our roadmap to recovery is focused on helping Georgians get back on their feet.”

Senator David Perdue also sent a statement reading:

“Congress has already put $2.9 trillion toward fulfilling the needs of the medical community, providing relief for individuals and small businesses, and assisting state and local governments,” said Senator Perdue. “We should take a hard look at how this funding has been used before moving forward with another relief package. Any additional aid should be directly related to the COVID-19 crisis and targeted specifically to those who need it.”

Democrats and Republicans fall on opposite sides of the issue, but nevertheless here is a breakdown of where the money would go and how it could impact you.

If approved, Americans would receive another round of $1,200 checks, this time, increasing the total amount per household to $6,000.

For the millions of people unemployed right now, this would extend the $600 per week supplemental payment through January, 2021.

The bill also creates a $200 billion heroes fund to give essential workers hazard pay. This would include first responders, healthcare workers, sanitation workers, and those at businesses required to stay open.

A $175 billion housing assistance fund to help pay rents and mortgages is also included, as well as a 15 percent increase to food stamps and $75 billion for COVID-19 testing, tracking, and treatment.

The House is expected to vote on this stimulus bill as early as Friday.

