Russell County High School transitioning to in-person graduation ceremony

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russell County High School decided to hold a drive-in ceremony. With looser restrictions handed down from Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, they are amending their plans to hold an in-person graduation.
Each graduate will be issued four tickets for family members to attend the ceremony.
Social distancing will be enforced with reserved seating for families and students on the field.
The ceremony is scheduled for June 6 at 9:00 a.m. It is not open to the public.
Seniors will be receiving more details on the graduation at a later time.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.