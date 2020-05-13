Sanitary sewer repair closing section of Annalue Dr. in Auburn

By Alex Jones | May 13, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 12:49 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A section of Annalue Dr. will temporarily close as crews repair a malfunctioning sanitary sewer.

The area of Annalue Dr. near the intersection of Scottwoods Dr. will close on Tuesday, May 19.

Traffic traveling east on Annalue Dr. will be detoured via Scottwoods Drive and westbound traffic will be closed at Kalypso Circle.

Primary work is expected to be completed on May 19 with intermittent lane closures the next day.

Drivers should take alternate routes as possible to avoid delays.

