Settling in to a Summer Pattern

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some folks were down in the 40s this morning for lows, but it might be the fall before we see more 40s on the weather maps as we have transitioned into a very summer-like weather pattern. It is mid-May after all, so that’s not unusual for us. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the week with a mix of clouds and sun. The weekend will feature highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky - don’t forget the sunscreen if you have any plans to be out and about! It appears that Monday and Tuesday of next week, we will have more clouds than sunshine and the best chance for any rain; the coverage will only be around 20%, however, meaning most folks will escape the hit or miss storms which we are so used to seeing in summer. We will see the sunshine build back in by next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s again next week. In the tropics, we may have a tropical storm forming off the Atlantic coast in the next few days, but it will not impact our weather in any way - just a sign that the waters in the ocean are getting warmer and hurricane season is right around the corner!