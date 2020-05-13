Shaw High School in Columbus celebrates 2020 graduating seniors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seniors at Shaw High School in Columbus returned to school one final time.
Wednesday, seniors were greeted with signs and lots of cheers from their teachers as they returned their books, cleaned out their lockers, and spoke with guidance counselors about their next steps.
Shaw High School’s principal said it was a day to show the seniors that despite the circumstances, they are loved and missed.
The school will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for graduating seniors.
