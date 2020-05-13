Veterans volunteer group in Columbus helps elderly woman with yard work

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group of veteran volunteers in Columbus took a few hours Wednesday to do some yard work.
From lawn mowers and rakes to blowers and snippers, the Community Warriors spent more than three hours helping an elderly woman’s yard look fantastic again.
Resident Sonia Robles said it’s hard to find people to help out, and this will make a huge difference.
"It feels so warming,” said Robles. “You feel grateful that there's good people out here in the world somewhere."
"They've done a really good job, said volunteer Tony Toson. “It looks 100 times better. They cut down a lot of shrubs and cut all the bushes and grass and everything, so it's made a huge difference."
An active duty soldier was also part of the volunteer team Wednesday.
