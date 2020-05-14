Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Speaks Out In Exclusive Interview with Dr. Phil

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Georgia man who was killed in February, say he was simply out for an afternoon jog when he was shot and killed after being confronted by two armed men in a pickup truck.
The two men, charged with murder and aggravated assault almost three months after the incident, claim that they believed Arbery was a burglary suspect and they acted in self-defense.
Arbery’s parents speak out to Dr. Phil In an exclusive interview on Friday, May 15th at 4p/3c on WTVM News Leader 9. The interview can also be watched on WXTX Fox 54 at 2p/1c on Monday, May 18th.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.