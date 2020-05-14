Auburn man heading to federal prison on gun possession charge

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to felony gun possession charges.
28-year-old Derek Antoine Hamel was sentenced to 27 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
In September 2019, Hamel was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of being a felon in possession of a Ruger, model LC9, 9mm pistol.
The indictment stems from an incident in September 2019 in which Auburn police were called to a domestic dispute involving Hamel, who had a prior felony conviction.
He pleaded guilty in February 2020.
U.S. District Judge Emily C. Marks stated that Hamel’s possession of the firearm showed a lack of respect for the law and that using the gun during the incident to intimidate others showed a disregard for their safety, as well as his own.
