Central High School remembers class president who died in car crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - In a time of social distancing, Central High School seniors are crossing the stage the traditional way.
Wednesday was night three of the school’s graduation ceremonies. The ceremony honored a young man who died nine months ago in a traffic accident.
Seventeen-year-old Christopher Rogers’ car collided with a Phenix City school bus on Highway 165. Rogers died four days later in the hospital. He was senior class president, member of the Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, and National Honor Society.
Four hundred Central high students will be participating in graduation ceremonies through Friday night.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.