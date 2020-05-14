City of LaGrange reopens to the public; utility disconnection memorandum lifts June 1

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange reopened to the public Thursday, May 14.
Citizens are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, use hand sanitizer, and wear a mask.
The city’s utility disconnection moratorium will be lifted June 1. Customers who are behind in payment will receive and automated phone call and/or email from the city before disconnection advising they have two days to set up a payment plan.
Customer service representatives are available to work out payment arrangements up to six months to pay past due amounts. The speak with a representative about your utility bill, call 706-883-930 or email utilities@lagrange.net.
