Columbus police make arrest in early morning murder of 60-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a man in connection to an early morning murder in late April.
Officers were called to Cusseta Rd. and 27th Ave. at approximately 4:35 a.m. on April 26 in reference to shots fired in the area.
Police found 60-year-old Richard Watson suffering from gunshot wounds inside his vehicle that had crashed into a light pole. He was pronounced dead from his injuries at approximately 5:40 a.m.
An investigation led to the arrest of 32-year-old Frankie Marquell Walker.
Walker is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail on a murder charge. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, May 16 at 9:00 a.m., but his appearance will be rescheduled for Wednesday, May 20 at 9:00 a.m.
Anyone with information on Watson’s murder is asked to contact CPD at 706-225-4268.
