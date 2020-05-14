Crowds flock t retail outlets reopen and COVID-19 restrictions ease

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As state restrictions in Georgia are lifted, non-essential retail stores like TJ Maxx are opening their doors back up to the public.
Even though COVID-19 numbers in Muscogee County continue to rise, that didn’t stop the crowds from flocking to stores.
People lined the sidewalks outside the store, some wearing masks and some not, but all sharing the same anticipation to shop.
Columbus resident Gaynell Braswell said she’s not worried about the crowds or contracting the novel coronavirus. She is just itching to walk down the store aisles again after being held up in quarantine.
“One thing is just to get out and go down the aisles and to see what they have," Braswell said. "It has been so long since we have been able to do that, so I am excited.”
Like many other retailers, the parent company of TJ Maxx and Marshalls is stepping up safety measures by limiting the number of people in stores for social distancing reasons. For shopper D.J. Gladen, he said waiting in the lines outside is worth it compared to the wait of online shopping.
“It has been frustrating because when I order something, it’s backed up. They say 40 days for some sandals or something and that’s just too much But now that stores are open, I can just go in here, money in hand, and get it now,” Gladen said.
Even with the risks, shoppers still said they just can’t turn down the good deals.
“Like big pieces of furniture is hard to order online because they can become damaged," Alyssa Genova said. “TJ Maxx has some very unique things and online is more expensive too. They have crazy clearance going on right now too. So, everyone should go in there.”
The TJX Companies said all store locations will be operating on limited hours, for now, Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They also will be implementing special senior hours starting May 19 which will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
