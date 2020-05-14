Graduation plans in Smiths Station leaves seniors and parents with mixed feelings

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Walking across a stage to receive your high school diploma is a memory seniors will cherish for the rest of their lives.
For many, the logistics of graduation are changing because of new restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Seniors and parents in Smiths Station are both excited and concerned about a drive-in graduation. Staff said it took a long time to make this decision, but they feel it’s the best and safest plan for graduates and families.
"We are going drive-in style,” Principal Dr. Brad Cook announced this week.
That’s the graduation plan for seniors at Smiths Station High School. Guests are limited. Each graduate can only bring one car of people but staff said you can fit as many people as possible into that car.
“They’ve worked extremely hard to get here,” Assistant Principal Emma Whitlock said. “We want them to be able to celebrate, we want to be able to celebrate with them their accomplishments, and them be able to celebrate with their classmates in a safe and socially distant way. It’s something that’s never been done before, so it’s a new experience. I hope we learn from this. I hope we never have to do something like this again.”
“When you tell people you’re allowed to have as many people as you can fit in the vehicle, including the bed of a truck, at somewhere on a road where it’s illegal to drive with people in the back of a truck, safety issue is there,” Kelli Harris said.
Seniors said it’s better than nothing.
“At least we’re having a ceremony," Avery Carpenter said. "I was very lucky and fortunate that my parents will be able to see me walk across and accept my diploma.”
“Even if it’s in different cars, I’m still excited to be able to see everybody because I know it wasn’t easy to get this graduation put together,” Abby Perper added.
But others are holding in-person ceremonies, like Central High School in Phenix City.
“I don’t feel like we should compare ourselves to other schools because I feel like our school is original and I love the community we have," Katherine Williams said. “Some seniors don’t like it. Some like it, but I think our staff has worked really hard to get us what we have right now.”
“Even if it’s not what we think is ideal or something we want, it’s at least something we get to have and original and no other class said they can have," Faith Rudolph said. “You can’t please everyone, but at least everyone will be recognized during the ceremony.”
Some parents see this plan causing issues for families.
“You have blended families, you have split families, and by them only allowing one vehicle per graduate, you have to make some tough decisions,” Edmund Peabody said. “There is a great sense of relief, that is the only thing I’m thankful for is that we do now have a graduation. my daughter has some sense of normalcy.”
“You know, it’s just going to be chaos," Jennifer Huskins said. "It doesn’t make any sense. The flow of it doesn’t make any sense. I’m sorely disappointed.”
Although it’s not the graduation these seniors dreamed of, they said they’re making the best of a bad situation.
After the drive-in graduation, there will be a parade through the city of Smiths Station. Check out the full announcement from Principal Cook here.
