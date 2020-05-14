Harley Davidson at Ft. Benning rebrands with new name, new goals

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday is the first day for a new era for a local motorcycle shop.
Chattahoochee Harley Davidson has changed its name to Fort Benning Harley Davidson. It said the name change has been in the works for about and half a year.
Store managers said along with the name change, they are changing some things in house with employees as well. They will have new attitudes and new goals as a company.
"I acquired the store and we wanted to make sure that we started everything over and that we have new ownership, new attitude, new name,” said General Manager Brett Posey. “We wanted to make a clean break and this has actually been in the works since we got here."
Staff said the store is now more patriotic with this new brand and they want customers to feel welcomed and at home. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays and Wednesdays.
