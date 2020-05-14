Hot Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures look to stay hot for Friday and the weekend with upper 80s and lower 90s in the forecast. Skies will see a mix of clouds and sun, but no other major weather concerns are likely for the next three days. Grab the sunscreen if you’re out and about and enjoy the weekend! Early next week, a storm system approaching from our north and west will bring a better chance of rain and storms to the area on Monday. I think the coverage should be in the 20-40% range with showers and storms lingering into Tuesday for some. Because of this system dragging down cooler air behind it (and stalling out), we now project highs to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday, cooling down below average thanks to clouds and the cooler, drier air spilling in from the north and west. Conditions should start to warm back up again by the end of next week and next weekend. We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with a potential system spinning up off the East Coast in the coming days.