Keller Williams Realty in Columbus collects food for community members in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - National real estate company, Keller Williams, does a community service day each year called RED Day.
RED stands for renew, energize, and donate. Instead of canceling RED Day due to COVID-19, Keller Williams in Columbus on Veterans Parkway decided it was needed more than ever during the pandemic.
Realtors and employees of Keller Williams spread the work to family, friends, and clients that if they could spare some food, drop it off at their storefront location.
"This year, we have decided to do a donation for Feeding the Valley of monetary donations and a food drive as you can see,” said Rick Carpenter, team leader at Keller Williams in Columbus. “We are also taking some of our donations and we are buying masks. We are donating those to local hospitals, to the fire stations around town. So, it's just our way of giving back and serving the community."
Carpenter said his team went to Smiths Station, Alabama last year for RED Day to help with those in need who were affected by tornadoes.
