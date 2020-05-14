New Auburn hotel project approved by planning commission

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - After over 30 minutes of conversation the City of Auburn planning commission approved the use of 202 W. Magnolia Ave, the current location of Anders Bookstore for a new hotel site.
According to the plans, it will be a five-story hotel with 177 rooms. It will also include a restaurant, conference hall and fitness center; however, this approval didn’t come without opposition mainly due to lack of planned parking.
“We’ve got a provision in the parking section of our ordinance where non-residential parking requests or waiver requests can be made to the planning director. So its an administrative waiver, and that request has been made,” said Auburn Planning Director, Forrest Cotten.
That parking waiver is asking that instead of creating the required 258 parking spots, the developers, Graduate Hotels, only have to create 121. Kim Wirth, owner of The Collegiate Hotel, also in Downtown Auburn said that when the planning commission reviewed her hotel plan 36 months ago she had to meet all parking requirements.
The original plan for The Collegiate Hotel was for over 60 rooms, due to parking limitations, the hotel was built with only 40 rooms.
“Despite numerous attempts to work with the city’s team, we were not allowed a variance to build any more hotel rooms than what we could provide on-site parking for. We additionally requested a variance to lease additional parking spaces to offset parking needs. This request was denied by the city’s team multiple times,” Wirth said.
Cotten addressed the commission saying a traffic study and other research will be conducted to decide how many parking spaces will be required, but that will take some time.
“I am performing my own independent research and bench marking to take a look at what has been done in other communities and why and so forth,” he said. "So the request is substantial and as a result the review is going to be deliberate and I don’t intend to be rushed in coming up with the decision. "
The project was approved with a 3-1 vote and now goes to the city council for approval.
