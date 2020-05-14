Salem man charged with torturing, abusing 1-month-old daughter

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem man is behind bars after allegedly abusing his 1-month-old daughter.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 300 block of Lee Rd. 2110 on May 11 in reference to a female child being hurt.
Deputies found that the child had red marks and bruises on her head and face area. She was taken to Jack Hughston Hospital in Phenix City for treatment.
The girl’s father, 19-year-old Ty Allen Mason, was determined to be the person who struck her, giving her the red marks and bruises.
Mason was subsequently arrested and charged with torture and willful abuse of a child under 18 years of age.
He is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
